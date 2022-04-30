Eddie Howe makes three Newcastle United changes as Mo Salah named on Liverpool's bench

Fabian Schar, Jonjo Shelvey and Miguel Almiron replace Jamaal Lascelles, Sean Longstaff and Jacob Murphy in the starting XI. Chris Wood is again on Newcastle United’s bench. Howe’s side are ninth in the table, while Liverpool are a point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Head coach Eddie Howe: “You can plan a game as much as you want in your head, tactically, but sometimes it’s different. We will try to be as aggressive as we can be, and try to give them a problem the other way. We definitely don’t want to be passive or sat deep. Let us hope we’re not.”