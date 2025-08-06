Newcastle United transfer news: AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw has again been linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw this summer amid conflicting reports surrounding a fresh approach from St James’ Park for the German international. According to reports from Italy, as relayed by the Mail, AC Milan are set to reject a £26m offer from Newcastle United for the defender.

However, the report goes on to state that the Magpies are yet to submit an official bid for the 23-year-old this summer. Thiaw had been set to leave the San Siro earlier this summer after Milan accepted an offer worth €25m (£21m) from fellow Serie A side Como.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Como, managed by former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, had wanted to take advantage of a managerial turmoil at AC Milan and swoop early for Thiaw. However, the player turned down the opportunity to move to the Lombardy-based club.

It was revealed at the time that Thiaw’s preference was to move to a side competing in the Champions League. Neither Como nor AC Milan will compete in that competition, or in any European competition for that matter, next season.

Since that failed transfer, AC Milan’s new manager, Max Allegri, has been able to see Thiaw in action and, as relayed by Italian journalist Matteo Moretto, is a big fan of the German international: “They tell me two things today: the first is that Allegri would like to keep him,” Moretto said on Thiaw.

“Then the market is the market and Milan would be ready to listen to offers. But this time Milan is asking for more than the 25 million that Como was ready to pay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

“We are talking about a figure higher than 30 million. We'll see what happens, but the news so far is that Newcastle have put Thiaw back in their sights. The player is important to Allegri and he wouldn't want to part with him, barring offers that aren't available.”

Newcastle United’s interest in Malick Thiaw

Fresh reports over Newcastle United’s interest in Thiaw shows a determination from the Magpies to pursue a target that they have had in their sights for over a year. Thiaw, who turns 24 years of age later this week, emerged as an option last summer amid their protracted attempts to prise Marc Guehi away from Crystal Palace.

Ultimately, that move failed and the Magpies opted not to pursue a move for Thiaw, despite Eddie Howe being asked about reports linking the club with the AC Milan defender. Speaking last summer, Howe was, unsurprisingly, coy on discussing a move for the defender: “There’s no updates on that.

“I’m always reluctant to comment on these things, but he’s a player I know about, of course I do, from our games in the Champions League against Milan and yeah, he’s a very good player, but that’s it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United’s search for defensive reinforcements continues this summer after seeing Lloyd Kelly move to Juventus on a permanent basis in July. The Magpies are in the market to find a long-term replacement for Fabian Schar.