Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, reacts on the touchline during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on September 28, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Eddie Howe and Mikel Arteta have reacted to Arsenal’s last-gasp 2-1 comeback win at Newcastle United on Sunday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arsenal scored twice late on to end a run of three straight defeats at St James’ Park as they beat Newcastle United 2-1.

Newcastle led 1-0 at half-time thanks to Nick Woltemade’s header. Substitute Mikel Merino headed Arsenal level against his former club with six minutes of normal time remaining before Gabriel grabbed a 96th-minute winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s now one win in six Premier League games for Newcastle so far this season. Howe’s side have lost two of their three home matches in the league to stoppage time winners.

Afterwards, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta felt his side got what they deserved from the match.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Mikel Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s 2-1 win at Newcastle United

Following the match, Arteta said: “Unbelievable feeling, that's what football is about, and I think when you get what you deserve right at the end, you know that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I believe the conviction of the team that we are and that we can play various types of games. And the team still can deliver and win it in a convincing way. And for me, today, it's one of the most difficult grounds [St James’ Park] against Newcastle, the way they play, compete, how difficult it is to play in this place.

“But the team really took the game to a different level. And I'm very proud of it.”

Eddie Howe responds to Mikel Arteta’s verdict

Arteta’s suggestion that Arsenal got the win they deserved was put to Howe after the match.

“I thought they had more chances than us,” Howe responded. “They looked more of a goal threat than us. So, on that side, you could say yes [they deserved to win]. But I thought defeat was harsh on us after everything we gave the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They're very different goals [conceded], although they're from the same source. So, obviously we haven't done our jobs well enough, individually, collectively.

“You can critique the goals from their side and say it was good play, but from us, we had done better. I think throughout the game, the number and the weight of corners told in the end.

“We'd done so well from lots of those similar positions, but obviously I think the last one is a killer blow. It's one of the last moments or actions of the game and we had to do better in that moment.”