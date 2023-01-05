Burn was up against Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night – and the England international quickly got into his stride.

However, Burn, with the help of Joelinton in front of him, was able to get to grips with Saka after “adjusting his game” – and the fixture ended goalless.

And Eddie Howe was asked about the performance of Burn, signed from Brighton and Hove Albion a year ago, after the game.

“Dan gives us so much,” said United’s head coach. “I can’t speak highly enough of him, personally, as a lad.

“I think his performance sort of typifies that. In the first five minutes of the game, he was up against a tough opponent who gave him a couple of problems, but then Dan’s experienced enough and wise enough just to adjust his game and find a solution to that problem.

“Aerially, he’s obviously very good, and physically, he’s very good. But he’s also a leader, and his voice is key to us. The back four has just found a way to gel really nicely together.

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn against Arsenal.

“But, without the protection of the other players in the team, it’s a lot harder, so it really is a collective effort.”

