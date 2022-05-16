Wilson will make his first start since December 27 against fifth-placed Arsenal at St James’s Park.

The striker – who replaces Chris Wood in the starting XI – made his comeback from an Achilles/calf injury in the club’s previous game, a 5-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Defender Fabian Schar also comes in for club captain Jamaal Lascelles, who is on the bench along with fit-again Kieran Trippier. Defender Trippier, back from foot surgery, also came off the bench at the Etihad Stadium. Winger Ryan Fraser is also among the substitutes after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Head coach Eddie Howe is without midfielders Jonjo Shelvey (calf) and Joe Willock (knee).

Howe said: “We come into this match off the back of two really difficult fixtures. In our previous home match against Liverpool, we compted well against a strong opponent without ever hitting our top gear.”

Newcastle are 14th in the Premier League with two games left to play. United have lost 18 of their last 19 matches against Arsenal in all competitions – and have failed to score in their last seven fixtures against the club.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson. Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Trippier, Fernandez, Fraser, Murphy, Gayle.

ARSENAL: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Gabriel, White, Tavares, Elneny, Xhaka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Saka, Nketiah. Subs: Leno, Lacazette, Cedric, Sambi Lokonga, Martinelli, Oulad M’Hand, Swanson, Patino.