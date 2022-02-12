Eddie Howe names impressive Newcastle United player he's 'admired' for years

And Howe’s enjoyed working closely with the defender since taking over at the relegation-threatened club.

Howe recalled 30-year-old Schar to the starting XI for his first game against Brentford in November – and the “footballing” centre-half has been a fixture in the team since then.

United’s head coach was asked about Schar’s importance to the team ahead of tomorrow’s home against Aston Villa – and whether there were contract talks with the Switzerland international over a new deal with his contract set to expire at the end of the campaign.

Howe revealed that he followed Schar before his Newcastle move in the summer of 2018, though he didn’t address Schar’s contractual situation at St James’s Park.

“Fabian’s someone I’ve always admired from afar from a number of years,” said Howe, who left Bournemouth in the summer of 2020. “We were aware of him before he signed for Newcastle. Really, really good footballing centre-back.

"I’ve really enjoyed working with him. He’s a really good character, takes his football very seriously. Again, wants to improve. He hadn’t played in a long time, and I think his performances, as he’s physically improved, have got better and better.

Schar has been paired with captain Jamaal Lascelles at the back with Federico Fernandez sidelined with an injury.

"I think he’s formed a good partnership with Jamaal, I think they’ve done very well together,” said Howe, who signed defender Dan Burn in last month’s transfer window.

