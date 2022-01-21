Eddie Howe names Newcastle United player who could miss Leeds United game
Dwight Gayle is back in training ahead of Newcastle United’s visit to Elland Road.
However, head coach Eddie Howe is sweating on the fitness of Matt Ritchie ahead of tomorrow’s game against Leeds United.
“We’ve had a couple of players return to the training ground,” said Howe. “Dwight Gayle, we’ve had back in training this week, and Jeff Hendrick’s returned to training this week. Matt Ritchie’s got a knee problem, we’ll have to assess how he is. And, of course, we’re missing the long-termers, Feddy Fernandez, Callum Wilson and Isaac Hayden.”
Jamal Lewis – who suffered a hamstring injury against Liverpool at Anfield last month – is also back in training. Howe said: “He hasn’t had a lot of training, but he’s back, so pleased with him.”
Relegation-threatened Newcastle are 19th in the table ahead of the game against Leeds, who are 10 points ahead ot them in 15th place.