Eddie Howe names Newcastle United player who 'thrives' in front of home crowd

Allan Saint-Maximin’s hitting form at the right time for Newcastle United.

By Miles Starforth
Sunday, 31st July 2022, 5:00 pm

The winger scored in yesterday’s 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao at St James's Park. The goal capped what Eddie Howe described as an “excellent” performance on the left side of Newcastle’s attack.

Read More

Read More
Miguel Almiron issues message on his Newcastle United future amid speculation

Howe felt that Saint-Maximin – who had been more subdued in the club’s previous friendlies – “thrived” off the 46,856 home crowd, which also saw Callum Wilson find the net. Saint-Maximin pressed and tracked back – and took his goal well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

“I thought he was excellent today,” said United’s head coach. I think Allan thrives off the crowd here. He thrives off the energy – and the love that the crowd have for him. I think you could see that in his performance – I thought it was probably his best performance during pre-season.

"He took his goal very well, worked hard and looked a real threat – I was delighted for him.”

Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin and Athletic Bilbao's Oscar de Marcos battle for the ball.
Eddie HoweAllan Saint-MaximinSt James's ParkCallum Wilson