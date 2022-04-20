Following their remarkable last-gasp win over Leicester City, Newcastle would make it a sixth win in a row in-front of their own supporters with three points this evening.

And boss Eddie Howe has named an unchanged side for the visit of Crystal Palace meaning Sunday’s match-winner Bruno Guimaraes retains his spot and makes his third start in a row at St James’s Park.

Jonjo Shelvey will once again captain the side with Chris Wood leading the line for the Magpies aiming to add to his tally of two for the season.

Newcastle United: Martin Dubravka, Emil Krafth, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Matt Targett, Jonjo Shelvey ©, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Miguel Almiron, Chris Wood, Allan Saint-Maximin

Crystal Palace: Vuncente Guaita, Nathaniel Clyne, Marc Guehi ©, Joachim Andersen, Tyrick Mitchell, Cheikhou Kouyate, Jeffrey Schlupp, Conor Gallagher, Michael Olise, Odsonne Edouard, Wilfried Zaha