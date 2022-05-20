Eddie Howe names three Newcastle United players who could miss Burnley game

Howe’s 12th-placed side wrap up their campaign with a fixture against relegation-threatened Burnley.

And United’s head coach could be without defender Fabian Schar, who suffered a concussion in Monday night’s 2-0 win over Arsenal. Former Burnley striker Chris Wood – who sat out the club’s final home game – is a doubt with a hip problem, as is winger Ryan Fraser, who came off the bench against Arsenal after recovering from a hamstring injury.

“We’re going to try him (Wood) today in training, see how he looks,” said Howe. “As we said at the time, I don’t think it’s a serious injury, so fingers crossed he comes through training.

“Fabian, we haven’t seen. We’re following concussion protocols, so I believe he’s maybe doing something outside today. As I said, we’re following protocols closely. I think that’ll be a late decision on Fabian.

“Ryan Fraser might be out of the game. He came on (against Arsenal) and had a slight awareness of his hamstring. I don’t think there’s any massive re-injury.”

Howe’s already without midfielders Jonjo Shelvey (calf) and Joe Willock (knee).

Meanwhile, Howe – who had a spell at Burnley earlier in his managerial career – has spoken about the job done by caretaker manager Mike Jackson following the late-season departure of Sean Dyche.

Newcastle United signed striker Chris Wood from Burnley.

Burnley are ahead of 18th-placed Leeds United on goal difference.

“I think he’s done very well,” said Howe. “He’s come in with his own ideas. I think you can see a slight shift in how they’ve played.

"The players have responded to his management, I think you can see that visually on the pitch with how they’ve played and the work that they’ve done.

“Very interested he’s got Ben Mee with him, who’s been injured, but, knowing Ben and having worked with him closely, I think it is a clever move. Being closer to the coaching side, I’m sure he has a big impact – and full credit to him and Mike.