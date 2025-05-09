Fabian Schar | AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle United have a few injury concerns heading into Sunday’s Premier League match against Chelsea at St James’ Park.

Newcastle already have Lewis Hall, Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Targett ruled out for the match (12pm kick-off) while Joelinton is likely to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion last time out in the Premier League saw Kieran Trippier and Fabian Schar withdrawn in the closing stages.

After the Brighton match, Howe said: “I'm not 100% sure with Fabi.

“Fabi was limping, I don't know whether that's cramp or a muscle issue, so I'd need to check. Kieran, I'm pretty sure was cramp.”

Eddie Howe provides Newcastle United injury update

When asked for an injury update ahead of Sunday’s match, Howe said: “Couple of players we're looking at and assessing. We'll see how they are for the weekend but other than that we're okay, we're training well and we're looking forward to our next match.”

When pressed over who the players are, the Newcastle head coach added: “Let's keep it under wraps.”

And when the names of Trippier and Schar were put to him, Howe was blunt with his response as he continued: “Yeah [they’re] doing pretty good.”

Eddie Howe provides Joelinton injury update

Joelinton has missed the last two games for Newcastle due to a knee injury and is likely to miss the remaining three matches of the season.

“[I] saw Joe yesterday for the first time in a while,” Howe said. “He'd been away getting treatment and returned to Brazil briefly.

“But he's been back in Barcelona for another injection. I think he's feeling pretty good. Whether we see him before the end of the season, I'm not sure.”

Newcastle United v Chelsea preview

Newcastle and Chelsea sit fourth and fifth respectively in the Premier League table with only goals scored separating the sides heading into the final three games.

The top five in the Premier League will qualify for next season’s Champions League in addition to the winners of the Europa League which will be either Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur.

“Yes, I think every game we'll have between now and the end of the season probably becomes our biggest game of the season,” Howe said. “Maybe you could debate the cup final there with it.

“But now that's gone and that's behind us, we know the importance of where we finish in the Premier League and we're doing everything we can to finish as high as we can.

“I think we've all said in this room there's a possibility it will go to the last game. All we can do is take care of our next opponent and to try and give everything we can to win. It'll be a difficult game.

“I think Chelsea are a good team. We've played them twice already this season. So we know their qualities.I think Stamford Bridge was one of our hardest games of the season.”