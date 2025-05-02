Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has been nominated for the Premier League’s manager of the month award for April.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe missed half of April after being hospitalised with pneumonia but the side’s form has generally been very good, leading to somewhat of an unorthodox nomination.

Howe took charge of three of Newcastle’s six Premier League matches in April with assistant manager Jason Tindall taking charge of the other three. With Howe in charge, Newcastle beat Brentford, Leicester City and Ipswich Town while Tindall saw The Magpies beat Manchester United and Crystal Palace before losing 4-1 at Aston Villa.

Overall, Newcastle picked up the joint most points and scored the most goals of any Premier League side in April - giving Howe a chance at picking up the award despite suffering badly with illness.

Premier League manager of the month nominees

Howe faces some stiff competition despite Newcastle’s impressive record for the month.

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery led his side to four wins and one defeat in April, as did Liverpool’s Premier League winning manager Arne Slot. Pep Guardiola led Manchester City to four wins and a draw while the only club with a perfect record in April was Wolverhampton Wanderers with Vitor Pereira leading the side to five wins out of five.

Pereira is the favourite for the award though Newcastle can argue their case of picking up the same number of wins but also scored four more goals than any other side, boasting the best goal difference for the month. If it were a league table just for April, Newcastle would be top - though would have played a game more than most other sides.

Eddie Howe reacts to Premier League manager of the month nomination

With Howe fully focused on Newcastle’s trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (2pm kick-off), he admittedly hadn’t given his manager of the month nomination too much thought.

Howe has won the award five times previously with his last coming in October 2022 with Newcastle.

But when asked what would happen if he won it this time given Tindall took charge of the same number of matches, Howe was slightly confused.

“Well, yeah, I don't know [how it works],” Howe said. “I've not looked at that at all, so I've got no idea. I'm sure JT will probably want the trophy!”