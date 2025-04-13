Eddie Howe Newcastle United programme notes ahead of Manchester United

Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe applauds fans on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Newcastle United at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on April 7, 2025. Newcastle won the game 3-0. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP)

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe will miss Sunday’s Premier League match against Manchester United at St James’ Park due to illness.

Howe was admitted to hospital on Friday night after feeling ill through the week and missing training sessions. On Saturday, Newcastle released a statement confirming that the head coach would not be at St James’ Park for the Manchester United match.

Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will be taking charge of Newcastle for the match, with a further update on Howe expected before Tuesday morning’s press conference ahead of Crystal Palace.

Tindall addressed the media on Friday, previewing the Manchester United match. While Howe hasn’t commented on the match this week due to obvious reasons, the head coach did write his programme notes earlier in the week.

Here’s what they said...

Eddie Howe Newcastle United v Manchester United programme notes

Written shortly after the 3-0 win at Leicester, Howe’s programme notes read: “This afternoon we welcome Ruben Amorim and his Manchester United squad to St. James' Park. Man United are capable of beating anyone, as they've shown throughout the season, and we know we'll need to be the best version of ourselves today to counter their threat.

“We approach the match in a good place off the back of two positive performances and results since the cup final. In our last home game against Brentford, it was important to refocus on the Premier League after the Carabao Cup success, and I thought we started the match well and created plenty of opportunities without scoring.

“We had to be patient, and in the end our reward came when Alexander Isak gave us the lead just before half time. In the second half, we knew we'd come under pressure, and Brentford found a way back into the game after an hour.

“The players kept looking for a second goal and eventually we got it through Sandro Toriali. We managed the remainder of the game well and secured a really important three points.

“Last Monday, we travelled to Leicester who are fighting for their lives at the moment.

“We made a really fast start when Jacob Murphy capped an excellent team move with a goal to give us the lead after just two minutes, and 10 minutes later he scored his second goal of the game.

“Harvey Barnes added a third goal after half an hour to put us in a strong position, and we created enough chances in the second half to score even more. The importance of reacting in the right way to the cup final celebrations cannot be underestimated.”

Newcastle United looking to qualify for the Champions League

Newcastle could climb as high as fourth with a win against Manchester United on Sunday.

Howe added: “There is still so much to play for, and we are aiming to finish the lesson on a high, win as many points as possible and see where it can take us. We also know that the quality of the Premier League dictates that you cannot afford to get distracted for a single moment, so the last two games have shown the players are totally focussed on the challenge ahead and are not looking beyond the next 90 minutes.

“We will need to keep that discipline for every remaining match if we are to end the season in the way we all hope. Well also need every single one of you to stay with us and continue to make the difference. You've always been with us ever since I arrived at the club, but the past few weeks have shown a new level of togetherness which has helped inspire the players to new heights.

“We couldn't appreciate your loyal support more.”