Eddie Howe to miss Manchester United game after Newcastle United boss admitted to hospital after illness
Eddie Howe will miss the Manchester United game after being taken to hospital following illness, the club has confirmed.
In a statement released on Saturday evening, the club confirmed he was admitted to hospital late on Friday evening having felt ‘unwell for a number of days.’ Medical staff kept the Newcastle manager in hospital overnight for further tests, which are ongoing.
The club have confirmed Howe is conscious and talking with his family. Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will lead the team against Manchester United on Sunday at St James’ Park. Tindall was on pre-match press conference duties on Friday morning, with Howe unwell.
A club statement read: “Eddie Howe will miss Newcastle United's Premier League game against Manchester United on Sunday due to illness.
“The Magpies' head coach was admitted to hospital late on Friday evening having felt unwell for a number of days. Medical staff kept Eddie in hospital overnight for further tests, which are ongoing. He is conscious and talking with his family, and is continuing to receive expert medical care.
“Everyone at Newcastle United extends their best wishes to Eddie for a speedy recovery, and further updates will follow in due course. Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will lead the team at St. James' Park on Sunday, supported by the club's first team staff.”
