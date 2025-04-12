Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe. | AFP via Getty Images

Eddie Howe will miss the Manchester United game after being taken to hospital following illness, the club has confirmed.

In a statement released on Saturday evening, the club confirmed he was admitted to hospital late on Friday evening having felt ‘unwell for a number of days.’ Medical staff kept the Newcastle manager in hospital overnight for further tests, which are ongoing.

The club have confirmed Howe is conscious and talking with his family. Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will lead the team against Manchester United on Sunday at St James’ Park. Tindall was on pre-match press conference duties on Friday morning, with Howe unwell.

