Eddie Howe has a major decision to make when his side face Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Sunday (2pm kick-off).

A win for Newcastle United on Sunday would see them take a giant step forward in the race for Champions League qualification. But to do that, they will need to emerge victorious at a stadium where they have never won in the Premier League.

Brighton, meanwhile, will be full of confidence having already beaten the Magpies twice this season with victories in the reverse fixture and FA Cup at St James’ Park. Howe’s side head to the south coast in good form, however, they will have to deal with an injury to Joelinton with the Brazilian having been ruled-out of action for the remainder of the campaign.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for his side’s clash with Brighton on Sunday. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Newcastle United predicted XI v Brighton

Nick Pope

Pope had one of the quietest afternoons he will ever have last weekend against Ipswich Town. He will likely be a lot busier on Sunday and will hope to add another clean sheet.

Kieran Trippier

Howe described Trippier as one of the best defenders in the Premier League last weekend after yet another impressive performance. Brighton do have some very tricky wingers, though, and all of Trippier’s experience will be needed to deal with an exciting Seagulls front line.

Fabian Schar

Schar was denied a stoppage time winner in the last meeting between these sides in March by a very tight offside call. He will know the threats that Danny Welbeck possesses having seen the former Sunderland man net twice against them already this season.

Dan Burn

Burn joined the Magpies from Brighton three years ago, but has seen his new club win just twice against his former employers during that time.

Tino Livramento

Livramento continues to impress at left-back and has balanced his defensive and offensive duties perfectly in recent weeks.

Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes’ goal and subsequent celebrations against Brighton two years ago remain one of the most memorable moments of his time on Tyneside. Hopefully he can create another memory to cherish at the Amex Stadium this weekend.

Sandro Tonali

Tonali will have a key role to play this weekend with Newcastle needing to win the midfield battle if they are to have any chance of emerging with all three points.

Joe Willock

Willock may get the nod to start in Joelinton’s absence. A run in the team, albeit just four games, could be what he needs to rediscover the form that made him a crucial part of the team that qualified for the Champions League two years ago.

Jacob Murphy

Murphy may have slightly more defensive responsibility this weekend, but his scintillating attacking form will worry the Seagulls.

Alexander Isak

Isak netted from the spot on Saturday, but was rather subdued throughout before being withdrawn in the second half. He always possesses the quality to be a game changer and Newcastle will hope that he can do that this weekend and nudge them closer to Champions League qualification.

Harvey Barnes

Barnes has done little to warrant being dropped by Howe and with Anthony Gordon not 100% match fit, the former Leicester man will likely start on the south coast.