Eddie Howe and Nuno Espírito Santo felt Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest played out a classic ‘game of two halves’ at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle led 4-1 at half-time with Lewis Miley, Jacob Murphy and two goals from Alexander Isak cancelling out Callum Hudson-Odoi’s opener. Nikola Milenkovic and Ryan Yates pulled two goals back in the second half for Forest to set up a nervous end for Newcastle.

Ultimately, Howe’s side were able to see out the win and move up to fifth in the table, three points behind Forest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think you could probably sum it up like [a game of two halves],” Howe said. “Very much so, yeah. I mean, crazy game.

“Seen the best of us and the worst of us really in two 45 minutes. I thought we were outstanding in that first half.

“Everything that we weren't against Manchester City in our last game. Dynamic, fluid, played with speed, intensity. We sprinted - we attacked really well.

“We didn't sustain it in the second half. We lost momentum and then couldn't really capture it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nuno’s review of Newcastle United 4-3 Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have lost two games from winning positions in the Premier League this season, both against Newcastle. But they almost completed an unlikely second-half comeback at St James’ Park on Sunday with a dominant showing after the break.

“First half Newcastle were better,” Forest head coach Espirito Santo said. “Second half, us better. And the goals proved that. There is no explanation [to the first half] we have to wait and see.

"It was a big gap to try and recover from. The reaction was very good. We gave it our all and we created a lot of chances against Newcastle and believed we could win the game.

"The reaction was good, I think the team was more recognisable. We played good and were positive going forward. This pleased me the most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I wish it was 10 minutes [added on] to get [the equaliser]. We were in a good moment."

Sunday’s win ends Newcastle’s two-game losing streak at St James’ Park in the Premier League and puts the side back in the Champions League qualification places with 12 games remaining.

Next up for Newcastle is a trip to league leaders and fellow Carabao Cup finalists Liverpool on Wednesday night (8:15pm kick-off).