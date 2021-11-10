Club director Amanda Staveley and husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi with newly-appointed Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Howe faced the media today following his appointment as Steve Bruce’s successor at the relegation-threatened club, which is winless and 19th in the Premier League.

“It feels fantastic to be head coach at Newcastle,” said the 43-year-old. “I’m absolutely honoured, privileged. It’s an incredible moment in my life.

"It’s been a really positive start, so I’d like to thank everyone who’s supported me, and the board here for trusting me."

Howe has had a number of offers since leaving Bournemouth last year. Howe said: “Everything just felt right, it really did. The pull of the club is huge, the size of the club, the history of the club.

"I just I thought it was a perfect fit for me. Yes, I’ve had lots of other options, but I wanted to take my time, and really utilise me my time. I feel refreshed, energised, and ready to start work.”

Howe had talks with co-owner Amanda Staveley, and also spoke to other members of the consortium which bought the club last month in a £300million deal.

“We’ve had some really good conversations, and I’ve been really impressed with their vision for the club, but, to be honest, I haven’t delved into it too much,” said Howe.

“It is all about the short-term, and the position of the team. Obviously, we need to try and address that very quickly, and move up the league and avoid relegation.

“I’m absolutely confident we can, but I make no promises on that. All I can do is lead the club to the best of my abilities. I will give 100% every single day to try and bring success to Newcastle.”

Howe confirmed that he has brought Jason Tindall, Stephen Purches, Simon Weatherstone and Dan Hodges – who worked with him at Bournemouth – with him to the club.

Graeme Jones, put in temporary charge following Bruce’s departure last month, will also be part of his backroom team at Newcastle.

Howe’s first game will be the November 20 home game against Brentford.

