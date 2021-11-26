Eddie Howe out of Covid-19 isolation for Newcastle United's game against Arsenal

Howe has been isolating since testing positive last Friday. The 43-year-old – who assistant Jason Tindall said was symptomless when tested – missed last weekend’s 3-3 draw against Brentford at St James’s Park.

Newcastle United's head coach will be in the dugout for the Arsenal game after testing negative for Covid-19 today.

Speaking before the negative test, Tindall said: “Now it’s down to Eddie and the medical professionals. Hopefully, if he provides a negative test today, we’ll see him in the dugout.

“We’ve missed him. I’m sure the players have missed having a manager out on the grass. We’re looking forward to having him back. I’m sure the fans want a manager on the touchline."

Government rules state that people who have Covid-19 must isolate for 10 days from the date of the positive test – or the onset of their symptoms.

Asked about the 10-day rule, Tindall said: “That’s now with Eddie and the medical professionals. Every individual reacts to it differently. That’s now over to Eddie and the medical professionals. I believe if he provides a negative test today, then hopefully we’ll see him in the dugout tomorrow.”

Asked if Howe had traced the onset of his symptoms to before last Friday, Tindall said: “Covid affects people differently. When Eddie tested positive he was very surprised because he had no symptoms.”

Tindall – who had Covid-19 himself two months ago – added that Howe’s condition had improved during the week. He said: “He’s feeling a lot better now compared to the early part of the week.”

Howe – who has been speaking to Tindall several times a day – has watched every training session from his hotel room.

Tindall said: "Eddie has seen training back every day. We film it, and that will then be sent to him in the afternoon to review it back, as will we as coaches. Then we will feed back what's necessary to the players the following day."

Howe was appointed as Steve Bruce’s successor during this month’s international break.

