Eddie Howe's 'big disappointment' after bombshell Newcastle United exit confirmed

Eddie Howe admitted he was blindsided by Paul Mitchell’s abrupt exit from Newcastle United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just days after Newcastle qualified for the Champions League and with a big summer ahead in the transfer market, Mitchell announced that he would be leaving his role as sporting director after less than a year.

Unlike his predecessor Dan Ashworth, who had a lenghty notice period in his contract, Mitchell officially left by mutal consent just weeks after the end of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It left Eddie Howe and his recruitment team picking up the pieces in an effort to get the club’s transfer business on track. The end result has been a lot of effort and work but only one major signing through the door so far in Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest.

Eddie Howe admits ‘big disappointment’ after bombshell Newcastle United exit confirmed

Reflecting on Mitchell’s departure, Howe said: “Yeah, well, my phone exploded. I was just in, I think I was enjoying my second day of my holiday. And that quickly went sour because then suddenly I'm like, oh.

“So yeah, it was the second day. I didn't know. It was a complete surprise to me and a big disappointment because we had stability.

“We were planning the summer ahead. And then, you know, that's a big upheaval internally that we've been through before with Dan Ashworth leaving. So I've experienced before, and I know sort of the cost that that departure comes with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It wasn't, wasn't a good first couple of days on holiday for me!”

Big transfer push needed from Newcastle United

Howe was speaking after Newcastle’s 4-0 defeat at Celtic less than a month before the start of the new Premier League season at Aston Villa on August 16 (12:30pm kick-off).

The Magpies still want to sign a striker, a midfielder, a centre-back and a goalkeeper before the transfer window closes. But they will have to do so without a sporting director spearheading the transfer business.

“It's been a busier summer in that respect than I wanted,” Howe admitted. “I think naturally, with Paul leaving, that left a hole in terms of that [sporting director] role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

“And of course someone in that role fuels a lot and protects the manager from a lot of things really. Of course his departure left that open then for me to do some things maybe that I wouldn't have normally done. The summer certainly wasn't a relaxing one for me to switch off and see what happens.

“I was constantly on and constantly trying to help in terms of off the field and making sure that we're prepared and ready for the new season.

“So it's been a challenging summer in that respect. But the most important thing is how the squad looks as we enter the last week of pre-season, going into the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to make sure we're strong enough for a long campaign ahead.”

Newcastle will be competing in the Premier League but also have at least an additional eight fixtures in the Champions League this coming season too.

Last time out in the Champions League, Newcastle’s squad was decimated by injuries, something Howe will be looking to avoid this time around.