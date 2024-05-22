Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Newcastle United (4-5 pens): Mark Gillespie was Newcastle’s unlikely hero in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe paid tribute to goalkeeper Mark Gillespie following his penalty heroics against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Magpies held Spurs to a 1-1 draw in Melbourne after Alexander Isak cancelled out James Maddison’s first-half opener. Gillespie was a late substitute in the match that eventually went to penalties to decide the winner.

The 32-year-old saved the first penalty in the shootout from Bryan Gil as Newcastle went on to win 5-4. After Harrison Ashby’s successful spot-kick, defender Dan Burn rushed onto the pitch to celebrate enthusiastically with Gillespie.

And when the goalkeeper was being interviewed by the club website after the match, Howe interjected to pay tribute to a player he has previously labelled an ‘unsung hero’ in his squad.

“I just wanted to step in, if I may,” Howe said. “The work this guy has put in this season has just been incredible and too often we’ll always talk about the players who are playing but never enough about the players who aren’t playing who contribute so much and Mark is one of those. His attitude to training is ridiculous every day.

Howe then turned to Gillespie and said: “You’re on the end of a lot of shots aren’t you? Day in, day out, he’s always there for the players to help them get better and you need a goalkeeper who is going to be there and train every day and be as consistent as Mark is.

“Those experiences for Mark, I’m so pleased for him because of what he gives every day. There are a lot of players like Mark in the squad that characterise our success. I just wanted to say that to Mark and share that moment with him.”

Gillespie joined Newcastle from Motherwell four years ago and has not played a minute of competitive football since Howe’s arrival. His only three appearances for Newcastle came in the Carabao Cup back in 2020.

With his contract at Newcastle due to expire in the summer, the club are understood to have triggered a one-year extension to keep Gillespie at St James’ Park for the 2024-25 season.