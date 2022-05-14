Eddie Howe points out Newcastle United 'no-no' when asked about Martin Dubravka's future

The goalkeeper has been an influential figure since joining, initially on loan, from Sparta Prague in 2018 during Rafa Benitez’s time in charge.

However, Howe’s been tipped to sign another goalkeeper in the summer transfer window – and changes are expected in the goalkeeping department.

Dubravka, for his part, wants to be part of Howe’s longer-term plans at the club. Speaking earlier this month, the Slovakia international said: “I'm trying to be in good shape, that's the first thing. You need to be healthy. I'm the most experienced player in the dressing room at the moment, but it doesn't mean that I can just chill and do nothing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I'm a player who likes to work hard. I'm 33 now, and I still think that I have more years ahead of me, and hopefully here.”

Howe also has Karl Darlow and Mark Gillespie in his 25-man Premier League squad, while Freddie Woodman has spent the second half of the season on loan at Bournemouth.

United’s head coach was asked about speculation over Dubravka’s future ahead of tonight’s Premier League home game against Arsenal.

"Martin's been an excellent goalkeeper for this team for many, many years,” said Howe. “You just have to look back to the Liverpool game where he was outstanding. He's done very well. He's been a big part of our recent success."

Martin Dubravka is Newcastle United's No.1.