Newcastle United have suffered two fresh blows for Saturday's FA Cup clash at Fulham (7pm kick-off) with Jamaal Lascelles and Miguel Almiron ruled out.

Head coach Eddie Howe claimed Lascelles has suffered a calf injury while Almiron misses the match due to illness. Lascelles was not spotted in training ahead of the match while Almiron was filmed walking into the RVI Hospital in Newcastle on Friday.

Both players have been linked with moves away from Newcastle this month but their absence is understood to be unrelated to any speculation.

While two players are missing for The Magpies, Jacob Murphy has returned to the squad after two months out with a dislocated shoulder. The winger required surgery on his injury but returned to training earlier this month to make himself available for the FA Cup fourth-round clash.

With the likes of Joelinton, Joe Willock and Elliot Anderson injured and Joe White cup-tied, Newcastle have bolstered their midfield options on the bench by calling up 18-year-old Travis Hernes to the first-team for the first time. Hernes joined the club from Shrewsbury Town late in the summer transfer window and has featured for The Magpies' under-21s side.

Newcastle will be hoping to progress to the fifth round of the cup but haven't beaten fellow Premier League opposition since a 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers at St James' Park in 2012.

