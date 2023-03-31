Newcastle will travel to face Scottish Premiership side Rangers at Ibrox on Tuesday, July 18 (7:45pm kick-off). It’s the first of several friendly matches United are planning to announce this summer, with a tour of the United States also expected to be confirmed by the club.

The match against Rangers marks the testimonial of long-serving goalkeeper Allan McGregor, who is set to surpass 500 appearances for the club this season.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe told the club website: "A trip to Rangers will present a strong challenge at what will be an important time in our summer preparations.

A general view outside the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League group A match between Rangers FC and SSC Napoli at Ibrox Stadium on September 14, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"Any time Rangers play at Ibrox, you expect competitive football, and we hope to contribute to a great occasion in honour of Allan McGregor's achievements with the club."

Rangers manager Michael Beale commented: "This will be a very proud night for Allan and his family and an excellent, and important test for us. We will have an interesting pre-season, with this being the first game announced.

"There will be some top friendlies in there to help us get ready for the new season."

Newcastle’s previous visit to Ibrox came in August 2010 in a pre-season friendly ahead of the club’s return to the Premier League. Rangers won the match 2-1 with goals from Kenny Miller and Steven Naismith putting the hosts 2-0 up before former Gers forward Peter Lovenkrands pulled a goal back for Newcastle with his first touch after coming on as a substitute.