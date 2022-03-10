Eddie Howe reacts to Newcastle United signing Bruno Guimaraes' stunning first goal

Guimaraes, on what was his full debut, scored the club’s winner in tonight’s 2-1 success over Southampton. The result saw the 14th-placed club go 10 points clear of the Premier League’s relegation zone.

The midfielder netted with a stunning back flick after fellow January signings Dan Burn and Matt Targett combined to set him up in front of goal from a corner.

"I thought it was ‘welcome to Premier League’ for Bruno, because it was an end-to-end, very physical game,” said head coach Howe. “It was high in transitions, it was a very, very physical game.

"And I think that’ll be a really, really good experience for Bruno. We made a tactical shift when we conceded, and I thought he showed his best qualities. The goal was something we probably didn’t expect from him, but it shows his technical ability and his eye. He’s going to be a huge player for us.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.