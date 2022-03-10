Eddie Howe reacts to Newcastle United signing Bruno Guimaraes' stunning first goal

Eddie Howe has reacted to Bruno Guimaraes’ stunning first Newcastle United goal.

By Miles Starforth
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 10:33 pm
Updated Thursday, 10th March 2022, 10:35 pm

Guimaraes, on what was his full debut, scored the club’s winner in tonight’s 2-1 success over Southampton. The result saw the 14th-placed club go 10 points clear of the Premier League’s relegation zone.

The midfielder netted with a stunning back flick after fellow January signings Dan Burn and Matt Targett combined to set him up in front of goal from a corner.

"I thought it was ‘welcome to Premier League’ for Bruno, because it was an end-to-end, very physical game,” said head coach Howe. “It was high in transitions, it was a very, very physical game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"And I think that’ll be a really, really good experience for Bruno. We made a tactical shift when we conceded, and I thought he showed his best qualities. The goal was something we probably didn’t expect from him, but it shows his technical ability and his eye. He’s going to be a huge player for us.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

Eddie HowePremier LeagueRichard MennearSouthampton