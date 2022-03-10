Eddie Howe reacts to Newcastle United signing Bruno Guimaraes' stunning first goal
Eddie Howe has reacted to Bruno Guimaraes’ stunning first Newcastle United goal.
Guimaraes, on what was his full debut, scored the club’s winner in tonight’s 2-1 success over Southampton. The result saw the 14th-placed club go 10 points clear of the Premier League’s relegation zone.
The midfielder netted with a stunning back flick after fellow January signings Dan Burn and Matt Targett combined to set him up in front of goal from a corner.
"I thought it was ‘welcome to Premier League’ for Bruno, because it was an end-to-end, very physical game,” said head coach Howe. “It was high in transitions, it was a very, very physical game.
"And I think that’ll be a really, really good experience for Bruno. We made a tactical shift when we conceded, and I thought he showed his best qualities. The goal was something we probably didn’t expect from him, but it shows his technical ability and his eye. He’s going to be a huge player for us.”