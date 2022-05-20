Castore have made a white and green away jersey for the 2022/2023 campaign.

The kit, which resembles a Saudi Arabia national shirt, has been criticised by Amnesty International. Amnesty, which has long criticised Saudi Arabia’s record on human rights, claimed that the country was “sportswashing” when the Public Investment Fund, it's sovereign wealth fund, bought 80% of the club late last year.

Howe was asked about the kit ahead of Sunday's final game of the season against Burnley. United’s head coach said: “I’m aware of the criticisms. From my perspective, it’s not something I’ve had any control over. We were very aware when we went to Saudi Arabia (in January for a training camp) the interest in Newcastle is huge.

"I’m making an assumption here, but, I think, our kit manufacturer has probably acknowledged that, hence why we’ve ended up where we are.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.