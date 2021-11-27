Eddie Howe reacts to mocking chant from Arsenal fans after Newcastle United defeat
Eddie Howe reaffirmed his belief that Newcastle United can stay up this season – after another damaging defeat.
Howe’s side were beaten 2-0 by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon, and the defeat left the club 20th in the Premier League – and five points adrift of safety.
United’s new head coach, in his post-match press conference, was asked about a derogatory chant from Arsenal fans contrasting the wealth of the club’s new owners – and the standard of the team.
Asked if the club was destined for relegation, Howe said: “I don’t agree with that – we’ve got some very good players here.
"They’re lacking in confidence at the moment, naturally, through not winning a game this season. We’ll naturally attract criticism. We have to take that. We have to have broad shoulders. I thought we were very good in the last third of the game, then we can only do our talking on the pitch and try and fight back.”