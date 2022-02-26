Eddie Howe reacts to Newcastle United's convincing win over Brentford
Eddie Howe hailed his Newcastle United players after the club climbed up to 14th in the Premier League.
Howe’s side beat 10-man Brentford 2-0 this afternoon thanks to goals from Joelinton and Joe Willock.
“Really, really pleased with our response to the red card, because, as we saw in our game against Norwich earlier in the season, it doesn’t guarantee you anything,” said head coach Howe. “We knew we’d have a lot of the ball, and it was about our quality and ability to break them down.
"We had some really good moments, and the first goal was hugely important, a great bit of play on the left-hand side, and a great finish from Joe.”
On Joelinton’s remarkable transition to midfield, Howe said: "The biggest compliment I can pay him is that he hasn't made it look difficult, and he hasn’t required too much information from me. He absorbs the information so quickly, and is able to deliver it.”