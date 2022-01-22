Eddie Howe reacts to superb Newcastle United win over Leeds United
Eddie Howe has hailed Newcastle United’s win over Leeds United as a potential “turning point” in the relegation-threatened club’s season.
Howe’s side won 1-0 at Elland Road thanks to a free-kick from Jonjo Shelvey, and the club’s head coach told BBC Sport: "It was a massive win for us. First half was a bit cagey. Second half, we played really well, we defended well. We became a real counter-threat the longer the game went on.
"I thought our second-half performance was really, really good. All our subs performed really well today. The intensity of that match, whenever you play Leeds you know it will be end to end. Physically, we suffered a bit.
"Hanging on at the end is something we haven't done very well this season, so that is a big psychological barrier we’re hopefully on our way to overcoming. I didn't feel we would concede today.
"We hope to use it as a turning point in our season. We need more wins."