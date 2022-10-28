This time last year, the team was winless and 19th in the division.

Newcastle, taken over last October by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, have since spent more than £200million on new players, but Howe bristles at suggestions the team’s turnaround is mainly down to the money spent on the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier and Sven Botman by the new owners.

Asked if he found it disrespectful when Newcastle's success this season is credited solely to the money spent by the club, United’s head coach said: "My disappointment when it's just 'purely about money' will be it takes away the credit from the players.

"I’d want a lot more focus to be on my players – and how well they have done. The players you have mentioned have done brilliantly for us – and they weren't bought by me recently.

"The contribution that they’ve given should not go unnoticed ,and with the players that you do bring in, money doesn't buy success or guarantee success. It certainly helps, but it does not guarantee anything.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe applauds the fans.

"You can recruit very badly, and, these days, that’ll cost you a huge sum of money.