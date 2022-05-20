Eddie Howe reveals big Newcastle United 'concern' ahead of Burnley game

There have been a number of pitch invasions this month. Everton fans invaded the playing area at Goodison Park last night after their club secured its Premier League status.

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira appeared to kick out at one home fan who had challenged him in the post-match melee.

Burnley could secure their top-flight status on Sunday, and Howe – who had a spell at Turf Moor earlier in his managerial career – has voiced his fears ahead of the fixture.

The tunnel at the stadium is in the corner, and Howe, his substitutes and his staff have a long walk at to the safety of the away dressing room at the final whistle.

“The logistics of the stadium, unfortunately, mean you don’t have a quick exit from my perspective as the manager and the coaching staff,” said United’s head coach.

“I obviously know the stadium well, so that is a concern, but I don’t want to build it up too much. I hope things are put in place that we can guarantee the safety of not just me, but my players. Really, the focus should be on making sure we give our best.

Asked about the Vieira incident, Howe said: “I thought it was hugely concerning.

Everton fans celebrate on the pitch at Goodison Park.

“I’m not going to lie and sit on fence and brush it off. I thought it was a concerning moment for everyone connected to football. You’ve got a manager, a Premier League manager, surrounded by supporters of another team, a very dangerous moment potentially.

“I think we have to act now to avert a potential disaster, because no-one would want to see that. The safety of everyone should be the first priority when going to a football match, and I include the supporters in that.

“It’s the responsibility of the club and police and stewards to create a safe environment for everyone.”

Asked if he understood why Vieira appeared to kick out at the fan, Howe added: “It’s difficult. You can’t condone the reaction.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.