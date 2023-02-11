Howe's fourth-placed side were held to a 1-1 draw by Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium this afternoon.

“I think Miggy and Max, I don’t think are too bad,” said United’s head coach. “Miggy, I think, got stamped on his hand, so we think he’ll be OK. Maxi was just a knock. The concern from today is Joe Willock, who has gone off with a hamstring problem.”

Reflecting on the game, Howe said: “It was a tough game. Very competitive between two good teams. Bournemouth have a lot of energy and athleticism, and I thought we dealt with them pretty well apart from the goal, and a couple of other scary moments for us.

"Bit disappointed in the final third, not as many clearcut chances as we would like, and a lot of half moments where we could have done better, but I think it was a fair result.”

