Eddie Howe reveals his view on 'magnificent' Federico Fernandez's Newcastle United comeback

Eddie Howe hailed Newcastle United’s Federico Fernandez – after bringing him in from the cold.

By Miles Starforth
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 6:00 am
Federico Fernandez challenges Adam Idah.

Fernandez came off the bench in last night’s 1-1 draw against Norwich City following the ninth-minute dismissal of Ciaran Clark.

And Fernandez – who hadn’t even made the bench for the club’s previous five Premier League games – played his part in a gutsy performance from Howe’s 10-man team at St James’s Park.

"I can’t speak for anyone else, all I can speak is the player that I’ve worked with so far,” said Howe. “He’s been the ultimate professional, a real leader of the group, a respected figure. I think he proved today he’s still an outstanding player, I thought he defended magnificently.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"I haven’t seen too much of Feddy yet. The week that I missed with Covid meant that I had limited training time with the group. But I was delighted to give him his opportunity. I thought Feddy played really, really well.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

Eddie HoweFederico FernandezRichard MennearNorwich City