Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Howe has made six changes for tonight’s home game against Manchester United – and only named eight substitutes, including two goalkeepers – after losing a number of players to positive test results and injuries.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Newcastle’s head coach said: "Difficult in the preparation. We have a mixture of injuries and Covid cases.

"The squad is stretched. But we’re making the best of the situation. We want to play. We have had an eight-day gap, so I’m looking for energy and intensity in our play. We should have no excuses in delivering a physical performance.”

