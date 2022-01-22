The relegation-threatened club has, so far, been frustrated in its attempts to sign a central defender.

Sevilla could opt to hold on to Diego Carlos, while Lille have already insisted that Sven Botman won’t be leaving before the deadline.

Howe hopes to sign a couple more players “who can make a real difference” before the transfer deadline, though he’s adamant that “panic” buys will do more harm than good.

Asked about the dangers of becoming too desperate in the last days of the window, Howe said: “I don’t think it’s so much finances, because in some cases you can bid whatever you want – and the player isn’t for sale.

“Sometimes money isn’t the issue here. Talk about panic is an absolutely valid question in the sense that sometimes, if you dip below the line in terms of a player who you think can improve the group, and then end up with someone that hasn’t, you’re in a worse position than when you started. That’s the crucial thing for us to remember at all times.

"I think we’re looking for more positivity coming in, so one or two players who could make a real difference for the team would be ideal.”

Meanwhile, Howe – who will have to move players out of his 25-man Premier League squad to accommodate new signings – says the club has not received any bids for its own players so far this month.

