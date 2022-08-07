Paul Dummett replaced Jamaal Lascelles on the bench after the club’s captain felt his thigh during the warm-up at St James’s Park yesterday.

And Howe explained what had happened to the defender after the sold-out game, which was decided by goals from Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson.

“I think he felt his thigh in the warm up,” said United's head coach, who paired Dan Burn with Schar in the centre of his defence. “I don’t think he could really sprint, so I don’t know whether it’s a pull or tightness. I need to speak to him to find out.”

Asked if it was a serious injury, Howe added: “We hope not. We don’t quite know at this moment. Fingers crossed it’s not a serious one, but it’s unsure.”