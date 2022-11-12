Wilson – who has been named in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man England World Cup squad – had missed the club’s midweek Carabao Cup win over Crystal Palace because of illness.

"I think Callum’s fine,” said Eddie Howe. “It was just the case we didn’t feel that he was ready to start the game with the training he'd had. We didn’t want to take the risk with his immune system being low. We knew that he’d be OK for a part of the game.”

Howe also reported problems with Fabian Schar – who needed treatment early in the game – and Sven Botman, who was taken off in the 87th minute. United’s head coach said: "Fabian, we’re not sure on. Sven seemed like he injured his ankle.”