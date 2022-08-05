Eddie Howe reveals Newcastle United decision on Elliot Anderson loan

Elliot Anderson will be staying at Newcastle United this season, according to Eddie Howe.

By Miles Starforth
Friday, 5th August 2022, 10:01 am

A number of clubs have been looking to take the midfielder on loan. However, Anderson – who helped Bristol Rovers win promotion last season – has impressed Howe in pre-season.

“I’m looking at daily progression,” said United head coach. “He’s come in as a new signing – and has elevated his performance. He’s come back very fit, tactically fitted in to our systems – and we really like him. He’s quiet, but has a steely determination to do well for the team – and we like him a lot. As we stand now, he will not be going anywhere.”

Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson.

Elliot spoke to the Gazette about his hopes for the season last month.

The 19-year-old said: “I want to be here. I want to force my way into the team, but that’s the club’s decision. I’ve just got to work as hard as I can on the pitch, and see what happens.”

