A number of clubs have been looking to take the midfielder on loan. However, Anderson – who helped Bristol Rovers win promotion last season – has impressed Howe in pre-season.

“I’m looking at daily progression,” said United head coach. “He’s come in as a new signing – and has elevated his performance. He’s come back very fit, tactically fitted in to our systems – and we really like him. He’s quiet, but has a steely determination to do well for the team – and we like him a lot. As we stand now, he will not be going anywhere.”

Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson.

Elliot spoke to the Gazette about his hopes for the season last month.