Guimaraes scored twice in this afternoon’s 5-1 win over Brentford at St James’s Park. Miguel Almiron, Jacob Murphy and a visiting defender were also on target on what was the first anniversary of the club’s takeover.

“What an incredible atmosphere created by everyone connected with the club today,” said head coach Howe. “It was a brilliant place to lay football. Thankfully, the players responded to that.

"Bit of a slow start for us, but I thought the first goal was key. It changed the feeling, changed our performance, and from then, It thought we were very good.”

Guimaraes opened the scoring with a first-half header from a well-worked set-piece, and the midfielder, signed in January, added another in the second half after Brentford had pulled a goal back from the penalty spot.

Asked about Guimaraes, Howe said: “It’s not just the player, but the person as well. He’s a pleasure to coach, pleasure to be around.

"He’s a really positive person. He’s an energiser, someone I love to coach and be with. Everyone connected with the club, me the players the supporters, absolutely love him.”

Bruno Guimaraes celebrates after scoring Newcastle United's third goal.

On Match of the Day, Howe said: “He was outstanding. We really missed him when he was out. Quality player who helps us in every phase.”