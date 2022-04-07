Eddie Howe reveals Newcastle United view on controversial Champions League proposals

UEFA have proposed changes to qualification for an expanded competition, from 2024, which would favour clubs with higher European coefficients. The move follows the failed attempt to create a European Super League last year.

West Ham United manager David Moyes revealed his opposition to the plan ahead of his team’s Europa League quarter-final against Olympique Lyonnais.

It’s almost 10 years since Newcastle last competed in Europe, but the club’s new owners want the team to challenge for Champions League football in the coming seasons.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow night’s home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, United head coach Eddie Howe said: “I’d agree with David. For me, qualification for Europe, and everything linked to that, should be based on current performance, not historical. I don’t see how that can be fair. I think it’s got to be based on what you’ve done in our last season.”