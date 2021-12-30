Eddie Howe reveals Newcastle United view on early transfer window business
Eddie Howe says Newcastle United don’t have a day to lose in the transfer window.
The relegation-threatened club is looking to strengthen its squad next month, and Howe – who has lost Callum Wilson to what is feared to be a long-term injury – is hopeful that the club can get one or more deals done in the early part of the January window.
“Of course, ideally, you'd want to utilise every day that you have,” said United’s head coach.
“Certainly, from our perspective, we know we're in a hurry, we're not sat back thinking we've got all the time in the world. That's not where we are in our current position. Every day matters.
“In saying that, you don't control a lot of those factors, the players and the clubs, and sometimes the agents, control the speed of things. We're well aware of what we need to do, but, as I say, doing it is another thing. It's very complex."