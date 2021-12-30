Eddie Howe reveals Newcastle United view on early transfer window business

The relegation-threatened club is looking to strengthen its squad next month, and Howe – who has lost Callum Wilson to what is feared to be a long-term injury – is hopeful that the club can get one or more deals done in the early part of the January window.

“Of course, ideally, you'd want to utilise every day that you have,” said United’s head coach.

“Certainly, from our perspective, we know we're in a hurry, we're not sat back thinking we've got all the time in the world. That's not where we are in our current position. Every day matters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

“In saying that, you don't control a lot of those factors, the players and the clubs, and sometimes the agents, control the speed of things. We're well aware of what we need to do, but, as I say, doing it is another thing. It's very complex."

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.