Eddie Howe reveals plan to build 'spirit and unity' at Newcastle United
Eddie Howe’s looking to take his Newcastle United squad away during a break in the fixture calendar.
The club has a break between Premier League fixtures later this month following its exit from the FA Cup, and the Daily Mail reported this week that a trip to Saudi Arabia has been lined up. Following the January 22 game away to Leeds United, the club are not again in action until February 8, when Everton visit St James’s Park.
Asked about the possibility of a trip to the Gulf kingdom, head coach Howe said: “There’s nothing to confirm, because nothing is agreed.
"Me and my team were looking at the possibility of taking the team away to build spirit and unity and togetherness for the fight that we have ahead, so it’s something that we did discuss, but that’s where it is. There’s nothing agreed.”
United are 80%-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund following October’s £305million takeover.