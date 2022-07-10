Eddie Howe reveals reasons for Bruno Guimaraes and Nick Pope omission from ‘good’ pre-season workout

United returned to training at the beginning of July, with their international players joining pre-season preparations on Wednesday.

This match signalled the real beginning of pre-season as Eddie Howe’s side prepare for their opening day clash with Nottingham Forest on August 6 (3pm kick-off).

Speaking after the game, Howe revealed that the clash with Mike Williamson’s side was a ‘good workout’ for his team in preparation for the clash with Forest in less than four weeks time:

Eddie Howe was full of praise for Miguel Almiron following his brace against Gateshead (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

“It was a good workout in hot conditions.” Howe said. “That’s probably what you want during pre-season, you want to try and replicate what that first day [of the season] will look like.

“It was a good game, tough opposition, physical game so I think the lads with 45 minutes, and a bit of running at the end got what they needed out of it.”

Newcastle used 21 players during the match with Howe switching out his entire starting XI at half-time, save for youngster Kell Watts who was the only man to play a full 90 minutes.

This was a deliberate ploy by the head coach who highlighted the reasons for this decision post-match:

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“At this stage of the season, we’re eight days into pre-season, we didn’t want to push the lads too much so 45 minutes [each] was ideal.

“At this stage there’s always a bit of rustiness to get out of the players minds and bodies.

“I did think we got better as we went on with some good bits, and some bits that we need to improve but we know where we are at this stage and that there is still a long, long way to go before that first game.”

“In pre-season you always look at attitude first and foremost. Both teams wanted to win and I thought we did some good stuff with the ball.

“Naturally we had the majority of possession and I think we saw a couple of great counter-attacks at the end and it could have been more.

“I think we showed a ruthless side right at the end of the game. I’d have loved for us to show it a little earlier but it came and when it came we showed that we can be a really potent force.”

Goals from Matt Ritchie, Joelinton, Sean Longstaff and a brace from Miguel Almiron secured the 5-1 win for Newcastle.

Almiron’s impressive double in particular caught the eye and his head coach was full of praise for the Paraguayan’ display:

“Two great goals as well, both different. He showed his athleticism for the first and composure for the second. We were delighted with Miggy.

“He hasn’t had a lot of training as we gave him a little bit of an extended time off but physically he didn’t show any problems.”

None of Bruno Guimaraes, Fabian Schar, Chris Wood or new signings Nick Pope and Sven Botman played at Benton with Howe revealing why he opted against throwing these players into the match: