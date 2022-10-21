Eddie Howe reveals view on Newcastle United's training camp and Al-Hilal friendly in Saudi Arabia

The sixth-placed club, which is 80%-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), will visit Riyadh between December 4 and 10, and Eddie Howe’s team will face Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal in a friendly on December.

Howe – who took his team to Jeddah for a training camp and friendly against Al-Ittihad last season – addressed the trip ahead of Sunday’s away game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Asked for the thinking behind the trip, United’s head coach said: "A few things. First and foremost, when you look back to last year, our decision to go there, and the benefit it had for the team and the results on our return, were really good.

"So we got a few positive connotations from that. Going back to our trip last year, the weather was very good, the facilities were first class.

"We were able to spend some quality time together to bond the group – and really focus our energies on our battle to stay in the division.

"The team spirit off the back of that trip was very, very good. Obviously, we have that positive experience to fall back on, and it's helped with our decision this time. We’re going to play one game there at this moment."

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Amnesty International were critical of PIF’s ownership of Newcastle given Saudi Arabia’s record on human rights, and United's visit to the country’s capital will invite more scrutiny.

“We've made a football decision,” said Howe. “We've looked at the World Cup break, what's the best thing for the team.

“The best thing for the team, I believe, is to take the team away like you would in pre-season, away from distractions, a chance to really train the group, enhance the team spirit with hopefully some good weather, so that's what we've done.

“We've made it from a purely footballing backdrop.”

Howe was also asked if he and the team would do any promotional work while they are in the country.