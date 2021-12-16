Eddie Howe reveals what he's telling Isaac Hayden and others at Newcastle United
Eddie Howe’s revealed his message to Isaac Hayden – and those on the fringes of his starting XI.
Hayden is yet to start under Howe, who was appointed as Newcastle United head coach last month.
And the 26-year-old midfielder could again be on the bench for tonight’s game against Liverpool at Anfield.
“Obviously, I brought Joe Willock back into the team, and Joe’s someone we really like with his technical and athletic capabilities, but Isaac is also someone who has those strengths in his game and covers a lot of ground,” Howe told BBC Radio Newcastle. “He’s got a great work ethic himself.
"I think competition for places is key in every area. So I think it’s good to have that good spirit within the group, as in everyone’s pushing each other for better performances, and Isaac, when he gets his opportunity in the team, has to impress. I think that’s my message to every player not in the team.”