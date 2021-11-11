Newcastle came from behind to claim a point through a goal from Isaac Hayden, though Howe, this week appointed as the club’s new head coach, was struck most by the backing the team got from the club’s 3,100-strong support.

“The big encouragement I took, first and foremost, was the supporters,” said Howe.

“I thought they were absolutely magnificent, and that was the big thing. I was looking to my right, and all through the evening, even during the difficult first half, I thought they were magnificent in their support, their voice, their energy.

"I think they inspired the players, they helped the players, and that’s going to be absolutely crucial. We’re in a relegation battle, and to ease the pressure on the players, if supporters can make as much noise as they can here and away, I think that will go a long way for us in achieving our aims."

Howe added: “In terms of the team and the response, I thought they were a little bit more aggressive in the second half, and responded well to going a goal down.

"Once the equaliser came, I think you saw a big lift, a spring in the players’ steps, and, ultimately, I think they were unlucky not to win the game.”

Eddie Howe with Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley at the Amex Stadium.

The result left the winless club 19th in the Premier League with five points.

