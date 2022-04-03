Eddie Howe reveals where Newcastle United went wrong in Tottenham Hotspur defeat

Newcastle were punished after going 2-1 down as they chased the game, and head coach Howe said: “We contributed to that (score). We were 1-0 up, and executing a good plan. We were controlling them as best we could. We did the first part of the game well. The second goal is the key thing.

“It’s what we didn’t need to do. We chased the game in a way you can’t against this time of team. We took risks, and didn’t execute it well enough. Against these teams, you have to get every aspect of your game right. In the second half, we didn’t

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They have players who can hurt you. Some of their football will be the highest level. It’s something we’ll have to learn from.

“I don’t think (it will damage) morale. In hindsight, we might look back on this as a good thing. It might realign our thoughts, and get us back to the basics.”

Newcastle, 15th in the Premier League with eight games left to play, now have a run of three home games.

“We’re still in a huge fight to stay in the division,” said Howe. That’s six away games in seven. Now we return home, and they’ll be massive games.

Eddie Howe at the final whistle.

“After a second half like that you want to play again very quickly. I want to put the memory of this game away.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.