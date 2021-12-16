Eddie Howe reveals why he left Sean Longstaff out of his Newcastle United squad
Eddie Howe has revealed why Sean Longstaff was left out of his squad for the Leicester City game.
The midfielder – who has made one appearance for Newcastle United since Howe took charge last month – was not even on the bench at the King Power Stadium, where the relegation-threatened club was beaten 4-0.
However, 24-year-old Longstaff comes back into Howe’s “thinking” for tonight’s game against Liverpool at Anfield.
Asked why Longstaff was not involved against Leicester, Howe said: "It was a selection decision. Sean comes back into my thinking for this game. He’s certainly a very talented individual, and a player I really believe in, in terms of his attributes – and what he can deliver for the team. With the competition we had for places at that time, he missed out.”
Longstaff – who broke into the first-team squad during Rafa Benitez’s time as manager – is in the final year of his Newcastle contract.