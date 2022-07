Eddie Howe only made one change at half-time during today’s 3-0 win over 1860 Munich at the Saalfelden Arena.

Lascelles was replaced by new signing Sven Botman – and the change wasn’t planned.

“We weren’t planning to make that change,” said head coach Howe. “Jamaal just felt that he got kicked, and didn’t come back out.

"It was a decision that we made late on that wasn’t planned.”