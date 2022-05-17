Eddie Howe reveals why two Newcastle United players were left out of his squad

Howe’s side won their final home game 2-0 thanks to a strike from Bruno Guimaraes and a Ben White own goal. The result saw the club moved up to 12th place with one game left to play.

“Javi Manquillo has chicken pops, so that’s why he missed out,” said Howe. “Chris Wood had a hip problem, which we hope isn’t too serious.”

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, striker Callum Wilson, back from a long-term Achilles/calf injury, was handed his first start since December 27. Howe said: "Callum Wilson worked incredibly hard to get back to full fitness. He deserves all the accolades tonight. It was a brilliant all-round performance. We played with intensity – and never let up. We approached the game in a brilliant manner, and we did the Premier League proud tonight.”