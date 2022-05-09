Eddie Howe rules two Newcastle United players out of final games due to injury

Shelvey and Willock missed this afternoon’s 5-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

And Eddie Howe revealed after the game that he feared that their seasons were over.

"Joe’s had a knee problem for a couple of months,” said United’s head coach.

“We felt that it had gone, but it came back against Liverpool last week, so it looks like his season’s over, and Jonjo’s picked up a calf injury, which is quite similar, I think, to the one he had at the start of this season. It looks like both players are out for the season.”

Howe felt that his team didn’t get the “details” right against the Premier League leaders.

"The second and third goals, the two set-plays, were disappointing from our perspective,” said Howe. “Two corners, we're kicking ourselves.

"We had a good spell after the two subs. We had good chances to score. I'm disappointed with the last few minutes – it puts a different view on the game. We had some good passages of play. We tried to be positive. You can't make individual mistakes here. If you do that, you'll concede – and we did.

"Those small details matter – and they punished us. We could’ve defended both corners better.”

The defeat followed a 1-0 loss to second-placed Liverpool, and Howe added: "There's no better learning curve than playing Liverpool and Manchester City. They've taught us a lot about potential areas we need to improve.

"We can't be too negative about today. We should view it as a way to come back next season stronger.”

Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson made their comebacks from long-term injuries, and Howe said: "You could see as soon as they came on the impact they made. They're important players for us."

Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has a calf injury.

Trippier said: “We have to look back from January to now. We’ve taken huge steps. We want to break into the top 10 (this season) – and take the next step. Two huge games. We want to finish strongly."